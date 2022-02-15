Former Ireland skipper Kenny Cunningham has insisted that he would not pick Thiago Alcantara to be part of Liverpool’s first choice midfield three as his lack of speed, mobility and defensive astuteness unbalances the team.

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago returning to the first team fold recently from spells on the sidelines, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has more options at his disposal in the middle of the park.

Thiago has played a part in Liverpool’s last two Premier League outings but has not been able to nail down a starting spot under the German tactician since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

Former Ireland captain Cunningham has insisted that despite Thiago’s technical qualities, he would not pick him as starter for Liverpool as he unbalances the squad with the way they are set up to play by Klopp.

Cunningham explained that Thiago lacks speed, mobility and defensive astuteness, qualities that are all needed for a midfielder playing in the current Reds team.

While discussing which three players should be in Liverpool’s midfield, Cunningham said on Off The Ball: “Thiago is the last person I pick to be in Liverpool’s midfield [even though he is one of the most technical players in their squad].

“[When we take in to account the high press, energy levels, and balance in the Liverpool team], but for me he actually unbalances Liverpool in that central midfield.

“His lack of speed, his lack of mobility, his lack of defensive astuteness, for me is actually a small weakness in the Liverpool team, [but I admit] that it is counteracted with the qualities he has in possession, but I suppose that is the interesting argument with Thiago.”

At the weekend Klopp went with a midfield three of Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita away at Burnley and all eyes will be on who he chooses on Wednesday night to face Inter.