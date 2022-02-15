Manchester City are ahead of Arsenal in the chase to land highly rated Brazilian winger Savinho, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The young talent has attracted eyes from Europe and is expected to soon leave Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro to make the switch across the Atlantic.

Arsenal are interested in Savinho and have had contact about a deal, while the Red Bull Group have also tested the water.

It is Manchester City however who are firmly in pole position to secure Savinho’s signature and take him to the Etihad.

The wealthy Premier League side have put in an offer of €6.5m to Atletico Mineiro, which also contains add-ons and a sell-on clause.

It is suggested that after Manchester City sign Savinho then they could send him on loan to PSV Eindhoven to introduce him to European football and further his development.

Savinho is due to turn 18 years old in April and progressed through the youth ranks at Atletico Mineiro.

He has accumulated 23 senior outings for Atletico Mineiro so far and is a Brazil Under-18 international.