Bodo/Glimt star Brede Moe has insisted that his team will not be behind Celtic in the physical side of the game in their upcoming Europa Conference League clash, even though they have not been playing competitive matches recently.

Having taken the lead in the Scottish Premiership title race, Celtic are now set to return to European action on Thursday when they host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

While the Hoops have been battling it out in Scotland, the Eliteserien side are yet to play a competitive game this year with their domestic league ending in December.

However, Bodo/Glimt centre-back Moe has insisted that his team will not be behind Celtic physically in their upcoming clash and stressed the lack of competitive games will not play a big factor.

“No, I do not think [a lack of competitive games for us will be a huge factor in the Celtic clash]”, Moe told Bodo/Glimt’s official site.

“We are in great shape and it has not been long since we played competitive matches.

“We have had to work very well down here.

“We will not be behind Celtic physically.”

Moe added that his side are feeling calm and settled ahead of the Celtic clash and stressed they have European experience from last year to bank on as they gear up to jet to Glasgow.

“It [playing competitive games in February] is a bit new, but at the same time it is “another match” for us.

“We have some experience in Europe from last year, so in that sense it is not completely new for us.

“We have good control and the squad are calm and nice, so do not think it is a problem for us that we are playing competitive games this early.”

Celtic are in a rich vein of form at present and will be determined to go far in the Europa Conference League this season having narrowly missed out on making the knockout stages of the Europa League.