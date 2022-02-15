Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a potential target for Serie A giants Roma ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho has been wanting to bring in a commanding presence in the middle of the park since he took charge of the club last year.

The Roma boss was keen to sign Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka last summer and the midfielder was also prepared to move, but the two clubs failed to work out an agreement over a fee.

The Swiss signed a new contract with Arsenal but he remains a target for the Serie A giants next summer as well.

However, he is not the only midfielder in north London that Roma are looking at and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Serie A giants have a keen interest in Hojbjerg.

The Dane was a big player at Tottenham under Mourinho and the Roma boss appreciates the quality he brings to a team.

However, under Antonio Conte, his influence has waned and the arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur has put a question mark over his place in the Spurs team.

Hojbjerg was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday and his situation is being closely monitored by Roma.

The Serie A giants are ready to make a move for him if it appears the player would be prepared to leave Spurs in the summer.