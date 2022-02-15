Tottenham Hotspur could decide to send starlet Dane Scarlett out on a six-month loan next season, but there is not agreement at the club over whether it would be the best course of action, according to football.london.

Scarlett has been firmly in and around the first team squad at Tottenham this season, but his opportunities for game time have been limited.

The 17-year-old has clocked six first team appearances so far this term and Spurs are mindful of the fact that he may need many more senior team minutes to speed up his development.

The club could sanction a six-month loan for Scarlett next season to give him minutes, but some at the club believe remaining in north London would benefit him more.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte may want to run the rule over Scarlett during pre-season before a final decision is made on any loan.

The attacker has been on the bench in the Premier League on eleven occasions this season and all eyes will be on whether he gets on the pitch in the top flight this term.

Despite being just 17 years old, Scarlett is now permanently training with the first team, in a nod to the potential the club feel he has.

In the summer he will have a year remaining on his contract at the Premier League club.