Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie has put off a number of clubs with his financial demands and few teams are prepared to meet his wage requests at present.

The 25-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with Serie A giants AC Milan.

Several clubs across Europe are interested in getting their hands on him and have been in touch with his camp to enquire about the Ivorian.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici wants to take Kessie to north London, while Barcelona are another potential destination for the powerful midfielder.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the financial demands of Kessie and his camp have made several clubs wary of trying to sign him.

AC Milan have not gone beyond the offer of €5m rising to €6.5m per season and do not want to increase on that figure.

For the moment, few clubs are prepared to match Kessie’s wage demands despite the interest in him.

Kessie and camp are confident that they will get the money they want due to his potential free agent status in the summer.

But at the moment, nothing has been lined up and Kessie’s future very much remains up for grabs.