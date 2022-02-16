Tony Dorigo is of the view that a positive result against arch rivals Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League clash could provide a big boost for the Whites with a tough run of fixtures on the horizon.

A 3-0 loss away at Everton at the weekend means that Leeds are not out of the woods in the relegation scrap as they sit 15th in the league table, just six points above the drop zone.

The Whites are now gearing up for a daunting run of games in the top flight that will see them take on rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday, followed by clashes against title chasing Liverpool and top four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Leeds star Dorigo insists that a win against the Red Devils would be huge for the Yorkshire giants and stressed a positive result on Sunday could give them a big lift with a tough run of games coming next week.

Dorigo added that losses against the likes of fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United and Everton have forced Leeds to worry about being dragged into trouble.

“A win [against Manchester United] would be huge for us”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“After West Ham, I looked at the fixtures and thought if we could win against Newcastle everything would look so different.

“It hasn’t gone like that at all and suddenly we’re looking around us again.

“We know we can reach heights; we haven’t done it anywhere near often enough this season.

“A result against Manchester United could really lift us for a tough, tough week.

“Results are so very important right now and this one would mean a heck of a lot to everyone.”

Leeds were thumped 5-1 by Manchester United in the season opener at Old Trafford, but their last clash at Elland Road ended in a goalless draw.