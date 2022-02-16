Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri still prefers a move for Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer, but Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare has another target in mind for the goalkeeping role.

Kepa is currently deputising for Blues first choice Edouard Mendy between the sticks at Stamford Bridge, but has been linked with a move away from the club in recent transfer windows.

Serie A side Lazio, managed by former Chelsea boss Sarri have Kepa on their transfer radar as they look to replace Thomas Strakosha, who is out of contract at the club next summer.

However, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Kepa is not unanimously seen as the preferred option to replace the 26-year-old at Lazio.

Sarri still prefers the Spaniard to be his first choice custodian at Lazio next season but the club’s sporting director Tare wants Paris Saint-Germain star Sergio Rico.

It has been tipped that how Lazio fare in this season’s Europa League will play a huge factor in who among Sarri and Tare will have a bigger say in their transfer business next summer.

Kepa has made a total of 13 appearances for Chelsea this season across all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio will push for the 27-year-old when the transfer window swings open in the summer.