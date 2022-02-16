Former Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has insisted that Sheffield United star Wes Foderingham owes a lot of his success to his spell at Ibrox.

Foderingham came to Rangers in the summer of 2015 and before leaving the Gers five years later made 143 appearances for them in all competitions.

He learned under the tutelage of Stewart during his time at Ibrox, the coach being a former Gers shot-stopper himself, and is now impressing for the Blades in the Championship.

Stewart revealed that Foderingham got a handle on things swiftly at Ibrox and playing in big games gave him valuable experience.

He further stressed that while the Championship is a difficult league to play in, Foderingham had his experience from Ibrox to draw upon and thus could adjust himself accordingly.

Speaking to The Athletic, Stewart said: “Coming from Swindon to Rangers (in 2015) was a massive step.

“He’d had a good grounding at Swindon but it is still a big thing to go straight in at Ibrox.

“Wes fitted in straight away.

“Playing for a club like Rangers for three or four years — and all the Old Firm games, the semi-finals and the Cup final that goes with it — gives you massive experience.

“Going into the Championship, which is a challenge for most goalkeepers, is a pressure situation but Wes was always going to be able to handle that thanks to his time at Rangers.”

While Foderingham made just a single appearance for the Blades last season, this term has seen him become a essential part of their promotion push, playing 16 games in the Championship with ten clean sheets to his name.