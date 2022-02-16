Inter legend Wesley Sneijder has advised his former club not give Liverpool star Mohamed Salah space or let him keep control of the ball for too long.

Salah has been in lethal form this season in both the Premier League and Champions League and the Reds will be banking on him when they take on the Italian giants tonight.

In the Champions League so far, Salah has seven goals to his name and is the second-highest scorer in the competition, making him a major threat for the Serie A club to deal with.

Sneijder thinks the key to stopping the Salah onslaught is to take time away from him and to close down the spaces in front of him.

The Inter legend thinks that the Italian club should play with narrow lines but also in the end hope that the Reds star has an off day.

“The time to think must be taken away from him”, Sneijder said to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If you give him space, you have no escape.

“We have to shorten the pitch, play with narrow lines.

“And then…hope that he makes mistakes.”

Inter have advanced only once past the Round of 16 in the Champions League since their treble-winning season of 2009/10, where Sneijder played a big part, and they will be eager to overcome the Reds.

Salah faced disappointment recently in the Africa Cup of Nations, losing in the final with Egypt, and he will be hoping to win a major continental trophy with his club.