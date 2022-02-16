Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has admitted he is worried about recent revelations regarding the makeup of shares held by the respective owners at the Stadium of Light.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus admitted earlier in the week that he does not own the majority of the shares in the club, holding just 41 per cent, with the trio of Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven owning the remainder.

From a pure footballing perspective, the Black Cats are in a poor situation as automatic promotion hopes are slipping and the club received criticism from supporters over how they handled the appointment of a new manager after the firing of Lee Johnson.

Elliott thinks that the trio of Donald, Sartori and Methven are not invested in the well-being of the club and are waiting for a big payout.

The situation is worrying for the former Black Cats star, who wonders why Louis-Dreyfus did not buy a majority shareholding at the Stadium of Light.

Referring to Simon Jordan’s comments on talkSPORT, Elliott wrote on Twitter in response: “100 per cent correct on talkSPORT.

“Donald, Methven et al purely hanging around for a hopeful pay day.

“Why KLD [Louis-Dreyfus] has not bought them out completely with his ‘supposed wealth’ at the start is worrying and a bit strange.”

Louis-Dreyfus has assured the supporters that he still has executive control of the club, but many are left wondering to what extent the majority shareholders wield influence over decisions.

Sunderland though will focus now on matters on the pitch as they look to kick on under new boss Alex Neil.