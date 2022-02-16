Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has nailed his colours to the Newcastle United mast and insists that he would enjoy developing a potential star for his former club in Elliot Anderson.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined Bristol Rovers on loan from Newcastle on the final day of the winter transfer window, linking up with Barton.

It is his first loan move away from Newcastle as the Magpies look to aid his development through senior football with the League Two club.

Anderson was superb in Bristol Rovers’ 2-0 win over Sutton United on Tuesday night and registered his first assist in senior football.

Barton expressed his delight at getting the chance to manager in Anderson and conceded that he would love to help out his former club Newcastle by helping to develop a player of the 19-year-old’s potential.

He stressed that Anderson’s performance defied his tender age and experience, and the Bristol Rovers manager was happy to see him being bright and offensive as he showed his true quality on the pitch.

Barton told Official BRFC TV: “He is a hell of a player, isn’t he? Delighted to have him at the football club.

“Obviously, my allegiance is black and white in the north east and the fairy tale continues.

“I’d love to help them develop one of their younger players and thankful that they trusted us with a boy as talented as Elliot.

“And credit to him as tonight you wouldn’t have thought that he is playing only his second senior start, third if we count the Oldham game.

“He showcased what we thought we saw in the Sutton away game when he came on in that game.

“He showed real brightness, real offensive mind, wants to come and pass people, takes the ball in tight areas and just really enjoyed watching the team tonight.”

Anderson has featured twice for Newcastle and will hope to become a part of the first team squad once he returns to the club in the summer.