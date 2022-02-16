Former Premier League star Ian Wright has insisted that Manchester United will continue to have problems as long as they do not sort out their midfield issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Brighton, which moved them into the Premier League’s top four spots again.

Brighton caused problems for the Manchester United defence and David de Gea had to be at his best before the break to keep the Seagulls at bay.

Ronaldo’s goal in the second half gave the home side the lead and Lewis Dunk’s sending off changed the game but Manchester United defence still came under pressure from the ten men of Brighton.

Wright stressed that Manchester United’s inability to control games is down to their issues in midfield and they need to sort it out if they want to become better in the near future.

He feels if the midfield issues are sorted out Manchester United will look better and score more goals.

The former striker said on Premier League TV after the match: “I will always say until Man United get the midfield sorted where they can control the game when it’s going against them they are going to have problems.

“Brighton even with ten men, they were still causing Man United problems.

“That should not be happening, not at Old Trafford against eleven men.

“How many transfer windows everybody knows they need for that particular midfield for them to control games.

“If Man United can control games, they will take chances, they will make even more chances and they will win more comfortably.”

Manchester United will look to get three more points when they will visit Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday.