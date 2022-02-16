Bodo/Glimt star Hugo Vetlesen has revealed that coach Kjetil Knutsen let his players know that they should not consider their camp before meeting Celtic in the Europa Conference League to be a training camp.

Having taken the lead in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are now set to turn their attention towards Europe and are gearing up to host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

With the Norwegian top flight season ending in December, Bodo/Glimt have not been playing any competitive games recently, but have been maintaining their sharpness and fitness with a raft of friendlies, in addition to a training camp in Spain.

And Bodo/Glimt’s Vetlesen has revealed that coach Knutsen made it clear early on that their preparations for the Hoops clash are not a training camp, but a battle camp.

Vetlesen stressed that his side have shown progression every week since they started training for the two-legged tie against Celtic and insisted Bodo/Glimt are ready to battle it out with the Scottish giants.

“Kjetil said early on that this is a battle camp and not a training camp”, Vetlesen told Bodo/Glimt’s official site.

“I think we have had some good games [friendlies during the training camp] and we have shown progression every single week.

“Even though we have played many games, we have made a good impact in training as well.

“We are ready for battle now.”

Celtic are in fine form under Ange Postecoglou in Scotland at present and will be determined to mirror that form in Europe with strong performances against the Norwegians.