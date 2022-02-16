Andy Cole is of the view that without David de Gea’s form this season Manchester United would have been struggling and might have been in mid-table in the Premier League.

De Gea became the first goalkeeper in six years to win the Premier League Player of the Month accolade when he got it for his performances for Manchester United in the month of January.

The Spaniard was in superlative form on Tuesday night and produced a highlight reel worthy save from a Jakub Moder header in the first half.

Red Devils legend Cole stressed that without De Gea’s form Manchester United would be in mid-table in the Premier League this season and would have been struggling.

The 31-year-old has made the most number of saves in the Premier League this season and the Manchester United legend feels that statistic is also a reflection of where the Red Devils are as a team at the moment.

He conceded that they have not been good enough this season and De Gea’s form has stopped them from being in free-fall.

The former Red Devil striker said on Premier League TV after the win over Brighton: “Without this guy’s form, Manchester United are mid-table.

“I don’t think anyone can argue about that. His form this season has been unbelievable.

“That tells me Manchester United are nowhere near where they should be.

“Defensively they are not where they should be at, midfield they are not where they should be at and upfront, they are not scoring enough goals.

“Without that man, I think they would be really struggling.”

De Gea has 18 months left on his contract and Manchester United are expected to offer him a new deal later this year.