Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has warned Sheffield Wednesday that they will see a different Stanley side to that they encountered earlier in the season, when the two lock horns this evening.

Coleman’s side met the Owls in November last year at Crown Ground but fell just short in a 3-2 loss, conceding all three points in the process.

Heading to the away game now, the 59-year-old’s side are on a two-game winning run, with their manager insisting that the side hosting them on Wednesday will see a different Accrington Stanley compared to the one they last faced.

Having watched Darren Moore’s side in action on Sunday as the Owls were humbled 2-0 by league leaders Rotherham United, Coleman insists that his men know what to expect.

“I watched Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday so we know what to expect”, Coleman told his club’s official site.

“We lost 3-2 to them in November, it sounds like a close game but it wasn’t as close as the result suggests.

“They will see a different Accrington Stanley [on Wednesday night].

“We are finding a comfortable feeling about the way we are playing at the moment, the patterns of play are coming naturally which means the players are going to play better.

“We are looking strong and we have to try and carry it on into every game, regardless of the opposition.”

The two sides have similar records in League One taken over the last nine games, with Sheffield Wednesday collecting 15 points and Stanley picking up 13.