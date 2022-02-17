Everton manager Frank Lampard has high hopes for Nathan Patterson in the long term and insisted that he will get his chance to prove himself at Goodison Park.

The Toffees signed the Glaswegian from Rangers in the winter transfer window but he is yet to make his debut for the Merseyside club.

He was a long-term target for former Everton boss Rafael Benitez from last summer and he pushed the boat out to snare him away from Rangers in January.

But the Spaniard lost his job and Lampard has decided to trust the experience of Seamus Coleman as he looks to navigate Everton away from the relegation zone.

However, the Everton boss stressed that he and the club have high hopes from Patterson as a long-term solution.

Lampard stressed that Patterson will eventually get his chance in the team and prove his quality.

He said in a press conference: “Nathan is obviously a young player we have a lot of hopes for in the longer term.

“There’s competition for a reason.

“Seamus has been brilliant since I came in.

“Nathan will get his chance.”

Patterson is regarded as one of the most talented young players in Scotland and Everton are hopeful that he will go on to prove his worth in the long term.