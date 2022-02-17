Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has revealed that current Reds star Thiago Alcantara is his favourite player at the club and lauded his talents.

The midfield star had to battle injury problems when he first came to Anfield in the summer of 2020 but has continued to impress supporters with his play as his spell has gone on.

This season Thiago has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring two goals and providing one assist, and earned further plaudits for his performance against Inter on Wednesday night.

Lawrenson admitted that Thiago has continued to increase in his estimation, to the point that he has now become the Reds legend’s favourite player.

The former defender lauded the former Bayern Munich man for his vision, his passing and also a nasty streak which he feels can on occasion come out.

“He’s my favourite player Thiago, I mean socks down just so aware of everything on the pitch”, Lawrenson said on Off The Ball.

“He’s got radar, his passing is fabulous.

“He’s got a little bit of a nasty streak in him as well which I like and he gives them a completely different dimension.

“You can tell all the players love him as well.

“That midfield now, when we were looking at the start of the season it needed a little bit of strengthening, now there are so many players.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking for Thiago to continue to make his quality count as the Reds chase trophies on four fronts.