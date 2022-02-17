Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has stressed that he does not see Aaron Ramsey starting against Borussia Dortmund tonight and feels the club will focus on having him fit for the title race in Scotland.

Ramsey has made one start and two substitute appearances since joining Rangers on loan from Juventus in the winter transfer window.

Rangers are still working on building the fitness of the Welshman, who played very little football in the first half of the season at Juventus.

The midfielder is part of the Rangers squad that travelled to Dortmund this week, but Halliday feels that it would be a surprise if Ramsey starts at the Westfalenstadion tonight.

He insisted that the midfielder is still not completely fit and believes Rangers will try to focus on having his best version for the tough title race in Scotland rather than risk him against Dortmund.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I’d be surprised [if Ramsey starts tonight].

“On the basis of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s past press conferences describing his conditions, he is a couple of weeks if not more away.

“I have heard a lot of people saying surely these are the games Aaron Ramsey has been brought in for, but I disagree.

“Rangers know the task they have ahead, but I think they are more focused on him coming back to give them a real push for the league title.

“I don’t think there is any need to rush him for this game.”

It remains to be seen whether Van Bronckhorst brings him on for minutes against Dortmund tonight.