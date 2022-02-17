Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi has stressed that Inter still have a chance in their Champions League tie and can beat Liverpool at Anfield next month.

Two late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in the driving seat as the Reds beat Inter in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at San Siro on Wednesday night.

Inter earned praise for their performances and many observers felt that the Serie A champions were unlucky to lose against the Reds at home.

Sacchi stressed that the scoreline is unfair on Inter given the way they played against the Reds.

He conceded that the situation looks desperate for them after the first leg, but he feels the difference in quality between the two sides is not vast and Inter can still win at Anfield in the second leg.

The Italian coach told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I am saying it straightaway, it’s [the scoreline] is exaggerated.

“I know that looking at the final score looks desperate but I believe Inter, despite the defeat, are not too far away from Liverpool.

“And I believe the Nerazzurri can also win at Anfield.”

Inter will look to focus on the Serie A campaign before travelling to Anfield to take on Liverpool on 8th March.