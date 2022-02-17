Leeds United have denied being on the trail of prolific New York City FC star Valentin Castellanos, despite claims they want to snap him up.

Castellanos enjoyed his most successful season with the American club last year and his stock has risen as a result, with a potential move in the offing.

In the 2021 season, the striker made 36 appearances for the New York club and scored 23 goals, in addition to providing eight assists.

It was reported that the striker’s heroics had roused the interest of the Whites and they were targeting a move for him in the summer transfer window.

It was even claimed that the Whites were willing to meet £10m asking price set by the American club for the striker.

However, Leeds have denied any intention of making a move for the striker and he is not in their sights, according to Argentine journalist Claudio Mauri.

It is claimed the agent of the striker has used the Whites’ name to increases the profile of the New York City man.

Castellanos may also not be able to obtain a work permit to play in the Premier League, raising further doubt on whether a switch to England will be in the offing for the player.