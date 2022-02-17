Newcastle United are plotting another spending spree in the summer as they look to further bolster their squad, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies spent around £90m in the January transfer market, adding no fewer than five new players to their ranks.

Newcastle were the biggest spenders across Europe’s top five leagues in January, with their new owners determined to boost their chances of Premier League survival this season by strengthening their squad.

And on the back of three top flight wins on the trot, with key performances coming from winter arrivals, Newcastle have now built a four-point gap above the drop zone.

The Tyneside giants’ new owners are now planning to go on another spending spree in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad even further across all departments.

Newcastle have already started compiling a list of targets for the next window and Belgian international Jeremy Doku is among the names monitored by their scouts.

The Magpies are also closing in on appointing Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director and he will also play a big role in the club’s recruitment drive in the summer.

However, Newcastle’s immediate aim will be to ensure their top flight survival this season, which will enable them to go ahead with their plans for upcoming seasons.