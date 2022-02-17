Serie A giants Roma have decided to postpone all negotiations over a new contract with Manchester United and Liverpool linked Nicolo Zaniolo until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old winger has more than two years left on his contract, but Roma have been keen to secure his future at the club going forward.

Several clubs are believed to be interested in securing his services, and Premier League pair Manchester United and Liverpool are claimed to have identified him as a target.

Serie A giants Juventus are also keen to sign him, but Roma are keen to hold on to the player as long as possible.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are not prepared to negotiate a new contract with Zaniolo until the end of the season.

The directive has come directly from Roma owner Dan Friedkin, who does not want to offer any big salaries just yet.

The Roma chief wants to see how the Jose Mourinho-led team finish the season before considering offering new deals.

And it has been claimed that all negotiations over offering Zaniolo a new contract have been postponed until the summer.

With over two years left on his deal, Roma are under no pressure to offer him a new contract just yet.