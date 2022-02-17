Mark Lawrenson feels that Tottenham Hotspur believe they are a bigger club than they are and is of the view Harry Kane may again want to leave in the summer.

Spurs have been rocked by recent comments by manager Antonio Conte expressing disappointment with the club’s transfer business in the recent window.

On the pitch, Spurs have lost their last three Premier League games, leaving them in eighth place in the Premier League standings and adrift by some margin from the top four, though they do have games in hand.

Lawrenson thinks Spurs estimate themselves better than they currently are as nothing they have done recently merits the club’s high estimation.

The Liverpool legend thinks that apart from the Champions League final in the 2018/19 season, Spurs have done nothing of note and it would not surprise him if Kane wants to leave again in the summer.

“It’s just a strange thing with Tottenham, I always feel sometimes that they think they are better than they are”, Lawrenson said on Off The Ball.

“But they aren’t, because what have they done?

“What have they done in the last few years? Alright they got to the Champions League final didn’t they, but apart from that it’s nothing.

“So if you’re Kane, I’m thinking end of the season what do you do, do you go in and knock on the door again and say right we’re going nowhere, I stayed for an extra year, let me go.

“Maybe this is the time when they will let him go.”

Tottenham are on their third manager since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, with Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo both failing before current boss Conte took over.