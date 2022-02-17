West Ham United defender Craig Dawson has revealed that though his defensive partner Issa Diop is quiet in nature, he has started to become more vocal on the pitch.

Following a last-minute emergency, West Ham manager David Moyes slotted in Diop in place of Kurt Zouma for the match against Leicester City at the weekend.

The 25-year-old did a decent job to help his side earn a point against Brendan Rodgers’ side, thus keeping themselves in the race for a European spot next season.

Dawson, who has been an ever-present figure at the heart of the West Ham defence this season, pairing with Zouma, gave credit to Diop for the way he slotted in at the last minute but was able to give a solid performance.

“To come in so late, fair credit to Issa as he was very good”, Dawson told his club’s official site.

“It was difficult for him to come in so late with little warning, so he was good.

“He was excellent.

“Fair play to him because he’s been working hard on the training pitch and he’s been excellent in training, so he’s got an opportunity and he did very well.”

Dawson admits that Diop is usually quiet, but revealed that he has started to become more vocal.

“Issa is very quiet but we’ve started to hear him on the pitch which is good.

“He was excellent, so well done to him.”

Diop has so far featured in 19 games for the Hammers this season, nine of which have been in the Premier League.