Leon Balogun has revealed that Aaron Ramsey has settled in well at Ibrox and insists the Rangers new boy can be the player that sets the pace for the club in European ties this season with his experience.

The Gers sealed a six-month loan move for Ramsey on deadline day of the January transfer window from Serie A giants Juventus.

Although the Welsh international is yet to start in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, he made his full debut for his new club at the weekend in their 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Annan Athletic and managed to mark the occasion with an assist.

Rangers defender Balogun has revealed that Ramsey has settled into the Gers squad well and stressed he is a very approachable person with regards to things on and off the pitch.

Balogun hailed Ramsey for having a very deep understanding of the game and believes he can be the pacesetter for the club in European ties for the remainder of the season.

“You can tell right away that Arsene Wenger influenced him”, Balogun told German magazine Kicker.

“He can always be approached, has a very good understanding of the game, a good football brain, as we say in England.

“A gifted box-to-box player, who can score goals.

“Ramsey can be a good pacesetter for us with his experience, especially in European games.

“And a very pleasant personality off the pitch too, he has fitted in very well.”

Rangers are set to take on German giants Borussia Dortmund in a Europa League clash tonight and all eyes will be on whether Ramsey will be handed a start in the glamour tie.