Former Crystal Palace star Damien Delaney is of the view that Antonio Conte would be a great fit for Manchester United and thinks a heavy defeat for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend could be the last straw for the Italian.

Conte was linked with the Manchester United job earlier this season, but was tempted to take over at Tottenham amid suggestions the Red Devils were not sold on him.

The former Chelsea boss has a reputation for being demanding when it comes to getting his own way in the transfer market and building a team in his image to be successful.

Following an interview given by Conte to the Italian media and a January window which saw Spurs miss out on key targets Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, question marks are being raised over how long he will stay in north London.

For Delaney, another defeat in the Premier League this weekend, at Manchester City, could be the start of a chain reaction which scuppers Spurs’ top four bid.

He is also of the view that Conte will be aware there is a vacancy at Manchester United in the summer and thinks he would be perfect for it.

“I think tomorrow, if Spurs get a hiding, which is a real possibility, it could be the last straw, that Conte could come up with another interview and then things get very, very messy at Tottenham between now and the end of the season and this top four bid falls apart”, Delaney said on Off The Ball.

“Conte is such a volatile character; he owes nobody anything, he wears his emotions firmly on his sleeve and it could get very messy for Spurs.

“I genuinely believe that interview is the first shot across the bows for Daniel Levy, that I will not stand for broken promises and I will not hang around here, especially when there is a job in Manchester becoming available in the summer.

“I think Conte is a great fit for Manchester United, maybe not long term, but they need somebody to arrest the slide and grab that football club, top to bottom, by the scruff of the neck.”

Conte’s Tottenham are due to play high-flying Manchester City this weekend as they look to stop the rot.