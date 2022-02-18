Sam Allardyce has insisted that Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles should consider the current campaign on loan at Roma to be a crunch season for him and his career.

Maitland-Niles is currently plying his trade at Serie A giants Roma on a six-month loan deal from Arsenal, where he was struggling for minutes under Mikel Arteta in the first half of this season.

The 24-year-old has clocked up regular game time at the Stadio Olimpico since moving to Rome under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, starting four of their last five Serie A games.

Allardyce, who managed Maitland-Niles at West Bromwich Albion, has insisted that the Arsenal academy star should consider this campaign a crunch season for him, if he wants to be a regular starter back at his parent club or at Roma, provided he moves there on a permanent basis.

The 67-year-old explained that Maitland-Niles has enough talent and experience to become a starter at a top team and stressed it will on be his shoulders if he fails to do so.

“If he can’t sustain a first-team place in Italy with Roma, or back over here after the summer, then I think it’s only his fault”, Allardyce said, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of its 5-A-Side bet on West Ham v Newcastle.

“With the experience he’s gained and the talent he’s got, he has to look at himself and consider this a crunch season for him and his career.

“This is a career-defining moment for Ainsley, it’s about whether he’s going to be a footballer that’s respected and honoured enough by a manager who wants to play him every week, and then it’s about repaying that faith by putting in top performances consistently.

“The talent is unquestionable when it comes to him, but we see many players with talent that can’t actually implement it regularly to maintain their position in a top team.”

Roma do not have an option to make Maitland-Niles’ move permanent, but he will be hoping to continue playing a key role under Mourinho for the remainder of the season.