Rosenborg sporting director Mikael Dorsin has remained coy on whether his club are interested in a move for Chelsea youth star Bryan Fiabema.

Fiabema is among the most highly rated youngsters currently at Chelsea, being part of their Under-23s squad, scoring eight goals from 20 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The striker’s performances have seen him attract interest from elsewhere and it is claimed that Norwegian outfit Rosenborg are in contact with Chelsea over an initial loan move.

However, Rosenborg sporting director Dorsin has remained coy on whether his club are keen on a move for the Blues starlet.

Dorsin added that it is not right to comment on players from other clubs and stressed Fiabema is not a Rosenborg star.

“It is always difficult to answer when it is not our player and we have not seen him in training”, Dorsin told Norwegian newspaper Nidaros, while asked whether Fiabema would be a great fit at the Lerkendal Stadion.

“Commenting on players of other teams is generally not optimal.

“He is not our player, so it is not really something we should comment on.”

Fiabema is contracted at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, and Rosenborg will also want to include an option to make the move permanent in a loan deal for the Blues starlet.