Everton striker Cenk Tosun will listen to what Besiktas have to say before deciding on any future move, though he is open to a switch elsewhere within Europe.

Tosun arrived at Goodison Park from Turkish giants Besiktas in January 2018, but has struggled to make an impact at Everton.

The striker has had two loan spells away from the Toffees since he joined their ranks, including a short spell back at Besiktas, where he remains hugely admired, in the latter half of last season.

Tosun’s latest stint at the Vodafone Park Arena was cut short owing to an injury and he has remained at Everton this season, although only playing a bit part role at the club.

The hitman’s current deal at Everton expires in the summer and Besiktas are keen on taking him back to Turkey, while Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal are claimed to have made him a contract offer.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Tosun will be open to remaining in Europe if clubs from England, Germany or Spain approach him with an offer, but he will not agree to a move without listening to Besiktas’ proposal first.

Kara Kartallar president Ahmet Nur Cebi is tipped to personally step in to push through a deal to bring Tosun back to the club in the summer, if he gets re-elected to his post, while the player is even claimed to be open to taking a pay cut to facilitate a move.

It remains to be seen where Tosun will end up playing once he draws the curtain on his Everton career, with the likes of Besiktas and Al Hilal keen on him.