Former Premier League star Damien Delaney has laughed at the suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur are sure to back Antonio Conte in the summer transfer window.

Spurs tried to lure Conte to north London in the summer but failed, while they then succeeded with a second attempt earlier this season after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Italian is known for being demanding when it comes to being backed in the transfer market and he noted in a recent interview that it can be suggested that Spurs are weaker following the January transfer window.

Some feel that Tottenham will back Conte in the summer transfer window by splashing the cash and think the Italian has been guaranteed backing.

Former Premier League star Delaney laughed that off though and thinks given Spurs’ history it is unlikely barring a big sale.

Delaney laughed when it was put to him on Off The Ball and said: “We’ve heard this before from Spurs.

“I don’t think that’s a given to be honest with you, unless they do sell Harry Kane for a huge amount of money, then Conte might be given that to invest.

“But no, I don’t think it’s a guarantee at all.

“Spurs probably thought they’d get him in, and he’s a big name, and [thought] he can turn water into wine.”

Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League games on the spin and travel to Manchester City this weekend looking to turn their form around.