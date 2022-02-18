Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has admitted he would keep James Milner at Anfield for at least a further year, but is clear that any new deal needs to be driven by footballing reasons.

Milner, who has now reached an astonishing career milestone of 800 appearances, is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer.

The midfielder joined the Reds in the summer of 2015 from Manchester City and instantly set about having an impact as the Merseyside giants worked towards trophies.

Milner has been an experienced head and influential figure under Jurgen Klopp, helping the Reds to the Premier League, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool are claimed to want to extend his contract, despite the fact that he is now 36 years old, and McMahon would be in favour of doing so if it also includes a coaching role.

The Reds legend is clear though that the club cannot just keep Milner around for the sake of keeping him around.

“I would put it [his contract] into a coaching/player contract where you get paid on your performance levels and you get paid when you play”, McMahon said on LFC TV.

“But we’re paying you to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and to nurture these youngsters through; and you always need that presence, always.

“Maybe he might want to try managing like Stevie G did, coaching away from Anfield.

“It all depends on the money, but why not sign him? I don’t think he’s going to be on what he’s on [now] just to be around the place, they may as well have a janitor around the place.

“He’s not just a joker in the pack or there just to bring youngsters in. If that was the case his wages would probably be halved.

“But I would think about keeping him on, at least for another year.”

Milner’s 800 appearances are made up of 275 for Liverpool, 203 for Manchester City, 136 for Newcastle United, 126 for Aston Villa, 54 for Leeds United and six for Swindon Town.