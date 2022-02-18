Jonjoe Kenny has admitted Everton handing him a new contract would be the biggest outcome for him, but stressed he is only focusing on raising his game on a daily basis and seeing what the future holds for him.

The Toffees were open to letting Kenny go in recent transfer windows, but no move materialised for the defender.

Having spent most of this season on the Everton bench, Kenny has been earning Premier League chances of late, with new Toffees boss Frank Lampard impressed with his quality and dedication to the club.

The full-back’s current deal at Goodison Park expires in the summer and he has revealed that earning a new contract would be the best outcome for him.

However, Kenny insisted that he is focusing only on improving himself on a daily basis and letting his future at Everton resolve itself.

“A deal here would obviously be the biggest outcome”, Kenny told The Athletic.

“But I’ve got to do the day-to-day stuff, the things I can get better at and go from there.

“I’m just focusing on what I can control and we’ll see where that takes me.

“The future will take care of itself.”

If the Merseyside giants decide to let Kenny go in the summer it remains to be seen where he will end up.