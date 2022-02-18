Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has revealed the club no longer want him to give interviews to the Italian media due to worries over mistranslation, while stressing that chairman Daniel Levy knows his thoughts about the situation in north London.

The Italian was backed in the January transfer window with two new signings, although Spurs failed to snap up targets that were initially on top of their list, while also seeing four players leaving the club on loan and on a permanent basis.

Earlier this week, excerpts from an interview Conte did in Italy made the headlines, in which he suggested Spurs have been weakened post the transfer window, which was met with a polarising reception from the fans, amidst the club going through a rough run of results in the Premier League.

There have been suggestions that Conte is unhappy with Spurs chairman Levy and their business in January, but he has insisted the Tottenham supremo completely understands what his thoughts are.

Conte revealed the Tottenham no longer want him to hold interviews with the Italian media, while he feels that problems have been created from such situations in the past.

“I don’t understand why someone wants to create a problem with me. Not only me but in the past. I read stories in the past about this club and it creates a problem with the coach and the chairman”, Conte told a press conference.

“The chairman knows very well my thoughts. If I have to speak with him, I go to speak with him.

“Sorry but I was a bit disturbed by this situation, especially because I had an interview with the Italian media.

“It means the club now doesn’t want me to speak to Italian media because the translation was not so clear with my thoughts.”

Conte has insisted that he is enjoying his time at Spurs, and he is looking to lead his club back to winning ways at the weekend when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on league leaders Manchester City.