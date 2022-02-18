New West Brom boss Steve Bruce held talks last week over signing free agent Mohamed Diame, but a swoop has been scuppered, according to the Daily Express.

Bruce was recently handed the reins at West Brom and charged with driving the Baggies up the Championship standings towards the promotion spots.

He is keen to make use of the free agent market to bolster his squad if any opportunities arise and had set his sights on Diame.

Bruce managed the midfielder at Hull City and admires his talents; Diame is a free agent following his exit from Qatari side Al Ahli.

Talks were held over taking 34-year-old to the Hawthorns last week.

The switch will not happen though as work permit issues ended any thoughts of a deal to take Diame to West Brom.

Diame is continuing to look for a new club and has options in Scotland and the MLS; he is able to move outside the transfer window system due to his status as a free agent.

The midfielder turned out for Wigan Athletic, West Ham United, Hull and Newcastle United during his spell in English football.