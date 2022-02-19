Dominic Matteo has insisted that a result against Manchester United would give Leeds United more confidence for the tough run of fixtures ahead of them.

Leeds have lost two of their last three league games and are set to embark on a tough run of games that will begin with a visit of their most hated rivals in Manchester United to Elland Road on Sunday.

They will next take a trip to Liverpool and host Tottenham at home before tricky games against Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Matteo is aware of the tough games ahead for Leeds, but feels a result against Manchester United could prove to be the catalyst for the Whites’ season.

He believes a result against the Red Devils would give Leeds immense confidence ahead of facing Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, the former White stressed that Leeds need to become more consistent if they are to move forward as a club.

Matteo said on LUTV: “If we can get a result in this game it will give us so much confidence going into the Liverpool and Tottenham games.

“They are going to be hard games, let’s be honest about it, they are really tough games, but this one could be a catalyst to drag us forward.

“Get the energy back around the squad, I felt like it was there at Villa where we played so well and again, there is the dip.

“I want to see a more consistent Leeds United and that’s how I will improve.”

Leeds are 15th in the league table and desperate to keep themselves away from a potential relegation dogfight towards the end of the season.