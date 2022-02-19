Fixture: Arsenal vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Mikel Arteta has picked his Arsenal team to welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League clash.

The Gunners are battling for a top four finish, but could not strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and must press on with their current group.

They returned to winning ways in their last outing with a 1-0 victory away at Wolves, but have not managed to win at home in their last three games, losing two of those.

And Brentford stunned the Gunners with a 2-0 win when the two sides met earlier this season.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal for Arsenal this afternoon, while at the back Arteta picks Cedric and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Gabriel and Ben White in the centre.

In midfield, the Arsenal boss looks towards Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey to dominate, while Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, such as Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal Team vs Brentford

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Lokonga, Pepe, Hutchinson, Nketiah