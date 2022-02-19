Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has insisted that the home fans will have to play a massive role if the Whites are to get a result against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds and Manchester United share one of the most infamous football rivalries in English football with a genuine rivalry between the two fan bases.

The Manchester United fans were treated to a big win at Old Trafford when Leeds visited on the first day of the season and the Whites are now looking for payback at Elland Road on Sunday.

Matteo insisted that given Leeds’ performances this season they owe a good result against Manchester United to their fans.

However, he stressed that the Leeds fans need to recreate the kind of atmospheres that even Manchester United legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Paul Scholes spoke about at Elland Road.

The former White said on LUTV: “I think they will want to put a show on a little bit.

“Obviously the results haven’t been as we predicted this season but now, for me, this is another chance to give the fans something.

“It’s important that the fans are on board, we need help against a top side and Man United are a good side.

“The fans will be a massive part in this result as well.

“We know how noisy it is going to be, even in my era it was so noisy.

“Even Fergie talked about it, Paul Scholes talked about the atmosphere and how intimidating Elland Road was and it’s true.

“And that’s what we need to create and the fans will have to play a big part in this game.”

Leeds and Manchester United played out a draw at Elland Road when the two times faced off in west Yorkshire last season.