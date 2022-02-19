Dominic Matteo has insisted that the Leeds United players cannot afford to hide against Manchester United and need to be more physical against the Red Devils at home on Sunday.

Leeds are 15th in the league table and have lost two of their last three league games ahead of their big game against Manchester United at Elland Road.

The Whites share a heated rivalry against Manchester United and Matteo stressed that this is one game where the players cannot hide as the fans will be demanding 100 per cent from them.

The former Leeds star wants the players to match Manchester United physically and impose their physicality on the opponents, which he feels they have not done much this season.

He stressed that the rivalry means both teams will want to win and he wants that desperation to show in Leeds’ performance on Sunday at home in front of the Elland Road faithful.

The former White said on LUTV: “There is no hiding in these big games, especially this game.

“There is no hiding as the fans will expect passion and they will expect the players to have a right good go.

“We have to match them physically and that’s where at times, have we been physical enough? Maybe in certain games, we have seen the physicality, but I want to see more.

“You have got to be physical against them, you have to be.

“I just feel this is a massive game and for both clubs as well.

“They both want to win this game and they say this every week but I think there is that rivalry.

“I feel it and I am not even playing.”

Leeds were soundly beaten 5-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season.