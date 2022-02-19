Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate has insisted that Thiago Alcantara made all the difference for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield.

Milot Rashica scored in the 48th minute to give Norwich a shock lead in the second half, but goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah got the Reds ahead just after the hour mark, and Luis Diaz netted in the 81st minute to ensure the points.

The game was scrappy until Liverpool equalised and Woodgate believes Thiago made all the difference when he came on in the second half.

He stressed that the Spaniard took control of proceedings for Liverpool in the middle of the park and controlled the pace of the game.

The former defender insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to throw in Thiago in made the difference for Liverpool and got them the three points.

Woodgate said on BBC Radio 5 live: “It was difficult for Liverpool when Norwich went ahead, but Thiago absolutely ran the game after coming on.

“He quickened the pace and slowed it down when he wanted to. He made the difference.

“That change from Jurgen Klopp won them the game.”

Liverpool will be in action again on Wednesday night when they host Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at Anfield.