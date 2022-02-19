Jamie Carragher has expressed his admiration for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero following Spurs’ shock 3-2 win away at Manchester City.

Romero started at the back at the Etihad Stadium and clocked the full 90 minutes, picking up a yellow card, as Tottenham reignited their top four hopes in the Premier League.

Spurs snapped the Argentine up in the summer transfer window from Atalanta and Carragher is impressed with how he stood up to the challenge posed by Manchester City’s attack.

The former Liverpool defender was also full of praise for match-winner Harry Kane.

He wrote on Twitter: “Harry Kane with one of the best performances I’ve seen this season and Cristian Romero is a player!”

Spurs now sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and four points off fourth placed Manchester United, who they boast two games in hand on.

Conte’s men are next in action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on second bottom Burnley.

The Clarets were impressive 3-0 winners away at Brighton on Saturday afternoon and will be aiming to give Spurs a quick setback after their Etihad victory.