Sergio Reguilon has confirmed his absence from the Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City is due to him contracting Covid.

Spurs’ team-sheet had the Spaniard’s name missing, with Ryan Sessegnon taking up his place in the left wing-back position in the starting eleven.

Reguilon has been one of the first names on Antonio Conte’s team-sheets and has been a key player for the club since he joined them in 2021.

The Spaniard confirmed that he has contracted Covid, which is the reason he is not in the matchday squad today to face the Premier League champions.

He stressed that he will continue to support his team-mates from the outside and is hoping to be back on the pitch soon as he recovers from the virus.

Reguilon took to Twitter and wrote: “I cannot play today due to Covid.

“Time to support my teammates from home. I will be back soon.”

Conte will hope that Sessegnon does a good job of replacing Reguilon as Spurs look to get back to winning ways.