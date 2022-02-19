Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has admitted he cannot really make a case for Norwich City to survive in the Premier League this season.

The Canaries stunned Liverpool by taking the lead at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, but Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back and eventually ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Norwich remain in trouble in the Premier League and in another blow, Roy Hodgson’s Watford won at Aston Villa, while Burnley beat Brighton on the south coast.

Norwich are next due to face Southampton at St Mary’s and Thompson admits they may have seen that game as one they could win.

However, he feels the Saints have improved and admits he struggles to see the Canaries getting out of trouble now.

“They have bigger games to come. It’s going to be difficult for them, they can’t score goals, they are conceding goals”, Thompson said after the match on LFC TV.

“It’s going to be tough for them. I can’t see them really getting out of it.

“Dean Smith has given them a bit of a chance, but what he’s taken away from any attacking that they had, they were never going to score too many goals anyway, but they still don’t look defensively secure.

“Southampton have picked up, playing some good football and having some really good results, and they [Norwich] would have thought ‘we’ve got a bit of a chance in that one’.

“I’m trying to make a bit of a case for them but I can’t really.”

The Canaries play Liverpool again following their visit to Southampton, with a trip back to Anfield to take on the Reds in the FA Cup.