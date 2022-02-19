Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed that there are a number of reasons why his side are not performing at their best level despite getting results, following a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Blues squeaked past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and needed an 89th-minute winner from Hakim Ziyech to get all three points in south London.

Chelsea sneaked past Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup earlier this month and scored two narrow wins over Al Hilal and Palmeiras, respectively, to win the FIFA Club World Cup as well.

The Blues have continued to get results but their performances have been below par over the last few weeks.

The Chelsea boss believes there is a mixture of reasons why his side are not playing at their best, including the unavailability of a few key players.

The German conceded that he knows that his side can play much better than they have been doing, but stressed they have been defensively solid in order to get the desired results.

Tuchel said in a press conference: “We didn’t play [in the] Premier League for four weeks and there is a huge mix of a lot of reasons why I didn’t expect performance-wise.

“We had some issues in training with Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] and Callum [Hudson-Odoi] out.

“This is where we are and it’s like this.

“I know we can play better and want to play better.

“We were solid defensively.”

Chelsea remain third in the Premier League with a healthy eight-point gap over teams outside the top four.