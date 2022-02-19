Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Magpies are high on the feel-good factor after a run of three consecutive wins, but suffered a blow recently with an injury to star man Kieran Trippier.

Boss Eddie Howe will be hoping to keep the momentum going, but his men face a West Ham side pushing for a top four finish under David Moyes.

He is also without Javier Manquillo for the clash against the Hammers, while Allan Saint-Maximin is out due to a calf problem.

Newcastle field Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while at full-back Howe opts for Emil Krafth and Matt Targett, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar in the centre.

Jonjoe Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton slot into midfield, while Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser support target man Chris Wood.

If Howe wants to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Bruno Guimaraes and Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United Team vs West Ham United

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Almiron, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Gayle