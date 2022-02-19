Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that if the Gers keep the same positive outlook at home they should see off Borussia Dortmund’s challenge at Ibrox in the second leg of their Europa League tie next week.

The Scottish champions produced one of the more remarkable results of the tournament on Thursday night when they beat Dortmund 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund were massive favourites to win the tie but are now facing a tough trip to Ibrox where they will have to overturn the big result Rangers produced in Germany.

Ferguson conceded that Dortmund’s second goal kept their hopes alive in the tie, but says Rangers should feel confident about their chances of knocking out one of the tournament favourites.

He is expecting a response from Dortmund in the second leg, but insisted if Rangers do not change their approach at home, they should go through to the next round of the Europa League.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “That has put a different outlook to the game no doubt about it, them getting that second goal.

“But Rangers at home, they have got 50 odd thousand fans behind them.

“If they approach the game in the same way as at Dortmund I have no doubt that I have in my mind that they are going to get through.

“But it is not going to be easy as it was at Dortmund.

“Dortmund are getting pelters from the German media as they expected them to roll over Rangers.

“If Rangers keep the same mindset as they did last night, they can get through.”

If Rangers can see off Dortmund on Thursday night it will be one of the shocks of the Europa League this season.