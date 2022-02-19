Barry Ferguson has lavished praise on Rangers for their win at Borussia Dortmund and is of the view that it is one of the best ever away performances by the club in Europe.

Rangers produced a remarkable performance on Thursday night when they beat Bundesliga giants Dortmund 4-2 in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Dortmund were massive favourites ahead of the tie but Rangers now have the edge before they host BVB for the second leg at Ibrox next week.

Ferguson conceded that it possibly is the best Rangers performance away from home in Europe for the club in a long time.

He admitted that he was only hoping to see Rangers alive in the tie before the second leg but was left awestruck by the collective performances of his former side under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It is got to be up there [as the best away performance in Europe].

“I watched the game and I said on Wednesday night that just make sure Rangers come back to Glasgow while being still in the tie.

“In terms of performances levels that is the best I have seen in a long time.

“They were superb from start to finish.

“Collectively as a group, the way Gio set them up, they were outstanding and I thought there were some brilliant individual performances.”

Rangers have a trip to Dundee United on Sunday before they can focus on the home leg against Dortmund next Thursday.