Newcastle United talent Elliot Anderson has expressed his delight at scoring his first senior goal, while on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Anderson was snapped up by Gas boss Joey Barton in the January transfer window to bolster Bristol Rovers’ promotion push in League Two.

He has already made an impact for Bristol Rovers and continued it on Saturday as he played his part in the Gas’ impressive 4-0 win away at Stevenage.

First professional goal ✅ + 3 points 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hfANcpazeL — Elliot Anderson (@elljanderson) February 19, 2022

Anderson scored the second goal of the game for Bristol Rovers as Barton’s men ran riot at a wet Lamex Stadium.

The strike was his first goal in senior professional football and Anderson took to social media to hail it.

Posting photographs of himself in action, Anderson wrote on Twitter: “First professional goal and three points.”

The victory has pushed Bristol Rovers up to eleventh in the League Two table and just five points off the final playoff spot.

Bristol Rovers are next in action away at Leyton Orient before they then play host to Exeter City.