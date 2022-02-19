Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

The Citizens have a comfortable lead at the top of the league table, but boss Pep Guardiola will be keen for his side to avoid any slip-ups as they look to wrap up the title in good time in order to focus on the Champions League.

Manchester City have not lost at home against Tottenham since early 2016 and have also won all 19 league games this term in which they have scored the first goal.

Guardiola is without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer, while Jack Grealish is still out.

The Citizens have Ederson between the sticks, while at full-back Guardiola picks Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias in the centre.

In midfield, Guardiola selects Rodrigo along with Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden support Raheem Sterling.

If the Spaniard wants to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia