Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s London derby at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Blues are returning back in England after picking up the FIFA Club World Cup and being officially crowned world champions.

Thomas Tuchel will now be keen for Chelsea to switch their focus back to domestic matters, where it has not been lost on some that they are now a huge 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea can cut that down to 13 points by winning today and they have beaten the Eagles in the last eight encounters between the two teams.

In goal Chelsea field Edouard Mendy, with a back three of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. The wing-backs are Christian Pulisic and Malang Sarr.

In midfield, Tuchel deploys N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, while Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz support Romelu Lukaku.

If the Chelsea boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Saul and Timo Werner.

Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Sarr, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner